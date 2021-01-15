Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has insisted that there is no reason why the Whites should not be able to adapt to playing regularly in a tight fixture schedule with the way Marcelo Bielsa tunes them physically on the training pitch.

Fixture postponements and rescheduling have become more common in the current campaign owing to the changed football landscape and several top flight bosses have expressed their dissatisfaction over fixture congestion.

The Whites are known for maintaining excellent physical fitness under Bielsa, with the Argentine’s rigorous training methods catching the eye of the football fraternity.

And Bamford insisted there is no reason why the Whites should not be able to adapt to the taxing and unpredictable nature of the current campaign as Bielsa ensures his players are in tune physically, with the way he puts them through the paces at Thorp Arch.

The striker admitted that he does feel mentally fatigued sometimes, but stressed the onus is on him to soldier through it without demanding any breaks

“[If I asked Bielsa for a break] honestly, I think he might knock me down there and then”, Bamford said on the official Leeds United podcast.

“Because he thinks that we are so physically in tune the way that he has us training that we should be able to adapt to it [playing regularly with a tight fixture schedule], we should be able to do it, and really there is no reason why we should not.

“Sometimes I mentally kind of feel a little bit fatigued and stuff and that kind of gets to you.

“But I think we can all kind of soldier on through it without demanding a break.

“When I was saying that I was trying to think of a guy, you know from the Michael Jordan documentary [The Last Dance], who is the loose cannon that just disappears to Las Vegas for a bit?

“Dennis Rodman, imagine doing that under Marcelo.”

Leeds have had the entire week off and will be the fresher than their upcoming top flight opponents Brighton at the weekend, with the Seagulls coming into the clash after losing 1-0 against Manchester City in midweek.