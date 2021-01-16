Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has taken to social media after he was absent from the Whites’ matchday squad against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Frenchman is Leeds’ number 1, but was not in the squad when it was announced, with Kiko Casilla slotting in between the sticks for the Yorkshire giants.

Meslier quickly took to social media to express his sadness at missing out on the game, but to insist he is recovering well, while thanking fans for their support.

Meslier on Insta pic.twitter.com/jtnO0WEVR4 — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 16, 2021

Meslier wrote: “Sorry to miss today’s behind you all the way boys. Thank you to the fans for all the support.

“I’m recovering well. Please stay safe. See you soon.”

What Meslier has been struck down with has not been confirmed, but fans have been speculating about whether the goalkeeper has the virus or has suffered an unspecified injury.

The goalkeeper will be looking to recover as quickly as possible to put himself at the disposal of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

He shone while on loan at Leeds last season and the Whites wasted no time in signing him on a permanent basis in the summer, with the Frenchman starting the new season in the Premier League as number 1.