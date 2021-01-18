West Ham United are tipped to be unlikely to snap up Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri in the current window as they could struggle to return to the table with an increased offer, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are on the prowl for a striker after parting ways with hitman Sebastien Haller earlier this month with the Frenchman joining Dutch giants Ajax.

David Moyes’ side slapped in a bid worth £27m for Sevilla marksman En-Nesyri over the weekend, which the Spanish giants knocked back.

Despite seeing their initial offer for En-Nesyri rejected, West Ham are claimed to remain in talks with Sevilla over En-Nesyri.

But the capital club are unlikely to lure the 23-year-old away from Sevilla this month, it has been suggested, as they could struggle to significantly raise their opening bid owing to a limited transfer budget.

En-Nesyri has only been on the books at Sevilla for just over a year, having joined Los Palanganas in January 2020 from Leganes, and they are under no pressure to sell the player.

The Hammers have also been linked with Bournemouth’s Joshua King, Reims hitman Boulaye Dia, Montpellier’s Gaetan Laborde and Adam Armstrong at Blackburn.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will fill the vacant slot up front before the clock winds down on the current transfer window.