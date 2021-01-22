Fortuna Sittard technical manager Sjoerd Ars is of the view that Thibaud Verlinden has been unlucky with injuries at Stoke City, but feels he can prove himself at the Dutch club.

Dutch Eredivisie club Fortuna Sittard have announced the signing of 21-year-old winger Verlinden from English Championship outfit Stoke.

The Belgian has put pen to paper on a one-and-a-half-year deal with Fortuna Sittard, who have the option to extend it by another year, putting an end to his six-year association with the Potters.

Delighted with the signing of the winger, Fortuna Sittard technical manager Ars has expressed his joy at the player deciding to join the Dutch top flight club.

Ars, who believes Verlinden is suited to the Eredivise, went on to explain that he has been unlucky with injuries while at Stoke but believes he can prove himself.

“We are of course satisfied with Thibaud’s choice of Fortuna Sittard“, Ars told the club’s official site.

“He is a type of winger who fits well in the Dutch league.

“Fast, technically skilled and strong in one-on-ones.

“He has been unlucky with injuries, but now gets the chance to show himself in the yellow-green.“

During his time at the bet365 Stadium, Verlinden made 13 senior appearances and provided one assist.