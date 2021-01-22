Newcastle United are yet to make an official approach to Bournemouth for their assistant coach Graeme Jones, according to the Shields Gazette.

The Magpies are going through a rough patch of form and their poor run and performances have piled on the pressure Steve Bruce.

Bruce recently claimed that he will now do it his way in order to lift Newcastle from their rut and it seems he is keen on adding to his backroom staff at the club.

Newcastle are believed to be keen on snaring Jones away from Bournemouth and adding him to Bruce’s coaching staff at St. James’ Park.

But it has been claimed that there is no movement on that front yet and Newcastle have not made an official approach to the Championship outfit.

Bournemouth have kept their counsel and have said nothing about Jones potentially moving to the north east.

Jones was part of the coaching team that took charge of training with the Bournemouth squad on Friday morning.

The Bournemouth coach is a Tyneside native and previously assisted Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team.