Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that the Reds should have moved to sign a centre-back the day Virgil van Dijk was operated on for a serious knee injury.

The Reds’ season has seen a downturn in the last month and a defeat to Burnley on Thursday night extended their winless run in the league to five games.

Liverpool have not scored a goal oi their last four Premier League games and their form has seen them drop down to fourth in the league table, six points behind leaders Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to use Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as centre-backs and Carragher stressed that the club should have put in place plans to sign a centre-back when Van Dijk was injured.

He insisted that it has been clear for several months that the club need a new defender and the former Red feels that it is ridiculous to see that Liverpool have not done that yet.

Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column: “I believe the club’s response should have been activated on October 19, the day Virgil van Dijk’s cruciate knee operation was confirmed.

“Hindsight is unnecessary. I said then I did not think Liverpool could win the league unless they had a new centre-back in place on January 1.

“They needed one before Joe Gomez was injured. His and Joel Matip’s appearance record was informative of that.

“Frankly, it is preposterous that three months on and with the transfer window now open Klopp felt compelled to use Jordan Henderson in the position against Manchester United.

“And although Fabinho has been outstanding, he would be more influential in midfield.

“It has caused a chain reaction throughout the team.”

Liverpool have maintained that they are not planning to spend money during this month’s transfer window.