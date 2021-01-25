Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has warned the Whites against taking their game against an out-of-form Newcastle United for granted.

The Yorkshire-based club are set to lock horns with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle at St. James’ Park in their 19th Premier League game of the season on Tuesday.

Leeds have suffered defeats in each of their last three games across all competitions, but the Magpies have been on a poorer run of form, having failed to win any of their last ten matches.

Looking ahead to the trip to Tyneside, former Leeds midfielder Prutton has insisted that the Whites should not take the Newcastle game for granted, even though they face a side in poor form.

Warning Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the former Elland Road star pointed out that the Newcastle are a seasoned Premier League side and went on to stress that Steve Bruce will be eager to get his team back on track with a win over Leeds.

“Leeds should beat Newcastle but Newcastle have been a better Premier League side than Leeds over the last 16 years by actually being in the Premier League“, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“It might be a different incarnation with different personnel and a different manager and a different feel about it but they can’t take games like this for granted.

“Just as it would be a fillip for Leeds to get back on track, if Newcastle win and get back on track then that alleviates a bit of pressure on Steve Bruce.

“He will be chomping at the bit to make sure his side does that.“

Leeds currently sit 12th in the table, while Newcastle sit 16th, but the Magpies have the chance to close the gap with the Whites to just one point on Tuesday.