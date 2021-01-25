Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a replacement for Dele Alli, with Paris Saint-Germain refusing to give up hope of signing the midfielder before the transfer window closes.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to PSG in the summer and has continued to be associated with a switch to the French giants this month.

The Ligue 1 champions are determined to reunite former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Alli in Paris before the winter transfer window slams shut.

However, Spurs have been reluctant to sanction a transfer for the midfielder this month, with the club still active in four competitions this season.

According to French radio station RMC, Tottenham’s stance has not seen PSG give up their hopes of signing Alli on loan before the end of the window.

The French club’s determination to sign the 24-year-old has now persuaded Spurs to loosen their stance over allowing the player leave this month.

Although under certain conditions, the north London club are open to letting Alli go and have begun looking for a replacement for the Englishman.

Tottenham, who have been linked with re-signing Christian Eriksen from Inter, will only sanction Alli’s transfer when they have lined up a replacement.

PSG would also need to agree a salary sharing deal with Tottenham for Alli during the loan, plus a potential option to buy.