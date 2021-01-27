New Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has indicated that Liverpool loan star Harry Wilson did not show him enough to warrant a start against Barnsley on Wednesday night.

McCarthy is looking to drive Cardiff to a run of good form in the Championship after replacing Neil Harris in charge of the Welsh giants.

His Cardiff outfit played out a 2-2 draw away at Barnsley on Wednesday evening, coming from 2-0 down to earn a share of the spoils.

Wilson, on loan at Cardiff from Liverpool, was an unused substitute at Oakwell and McCarthy suggested post match that the winger had not shown enough in training.

“I know Harry is a good player… I’ve always admired him”, McCarthy was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

“I’d like to admire him at Cardiff.

“But I picked the team on what I saw in my two days of training.”

Wilson has made 18 appearances for Cardiff in the Championship so far this season, finding the back of the net three times and providing five assists for his team-mates.

The winger will be hoping to do enough to convince McCarthy to start him in Cardiff’s next game, at home against Millwall.