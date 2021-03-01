Ex-Premier League star Damien Delaney has insisted that he is not surprised to see Bruno Fernandes struggling against top teams as he lacks any help in a Manchester United midfield which is set up defensively by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes has 15 goals and eleven assists from 26 league outing so far this season, but has struggled to find his groove in big games.

The Portuguese did not have his best outing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the top flight with both teams sharing the points after failing to break the deadlock.

Ex-top flight star Delaney has insisted that he is not at all surprised by Fernandes going missing against top teams as, he lacks any help in the Red Devils’ midfield when it comes to attacking.

With Solskjaer usually playing two defensive minded midfielders in front of the back four, Fernandes effectively has only three attacking players to work with up front, which is not enough when playing against the best teams in Delaney’s view.

“But he is struggling in the big six, I am not surprised because when you’ve got six defenders or four attackers, very, very difficult against really good teams to create chance and score goals”, Delaney told Off The Ball.

“Against the likes of mid-table, bottom half Premier League teams, you will get more chances

“We saw [on Sunday], unless you have help or you have got someone stretching Chelsea’s midfield, [N’Golo] Kante is going to gobble them up all day.

“So many times, it is just four attackers, or shots from distance and I think a club eventually of this stature need to have more.”

Manchester United are set for a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Place on Wednesday in the top flight and Fernandes will have another chance to prove his big game credentials on Sunday, when the Red Devils square off against league leaders Manchester City.