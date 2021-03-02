John Aldridge is of the view that Liverpool have a mental block at Anfield at the moment, but urged the Reds to turn the tide and keep their top four hopes alive by beating Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.

Liverpool have lost their last four top flight games at Anfield in a row and will be eyeing turning their home form around on Thursday when they host Chelsea.

The Blues are also chasing a top four finish like Liverpool and only a single point separates both teams, with the Blues sitting a place above Thursday’s host in the league table.

Aldridge feels Jurgen Klopp’s men are experiencing a mental block at Anfield and urged them to turn their fortunes around and end the doubts about their form with a win against Chelsea.

The Reds legend went on to stress how important a Champions League spot finish is to the club and explained snatching all three points against Chelsea can help them keep the top four within their grasp.

Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: “The title is gone, the domestic cups are gone but these players deserve to play at the top-level and they’ve got to realise that for themselves.

“The Europa League or even missing out on Europe is not good enough for these players so they’ve got to realise that is for themselves as well as the fans and for the club.

“It’s massive to be there next year.

“They’ve got to forget about what has happened at Anfield in the past.

“They won the last game and now have a few players coming back from injury for once and they’ve got to take this opportunity with both hands.

“A draw isn’t the end of the world.

“You can build on a draw. But three points in this six-pointer would put it back in their own hands to stay in the top four.

“It’s an opportunity we have to grasp.

“We want to keep the top four within our grasp. If we beat Chelsea, we go above them and there is no bigger incentive.

“If we lose, it’s unthinkable.

“But if we win, it helps turn this tide and end the doubt.

“There is a mental block at Anfield at the moment, but with the result at the weekend, Fabinho, [Diogo] Jota, [James] Milner and [Naby] Keita coming back in, which helps spur them on, it’ll all look a little bit brighter.”

Chelsea are undefeated under Thomas Tuchel since he took charge and Liverpool will be determined to hand the Blues their first defeat under the German come Thursday.