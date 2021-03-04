Pep Guardiola has revealed the main difference from his current job at Manchester City and previous club Barcelona is that in England even if he is at the receiving end of criticism, everyone will immediately turn their attention to getting the team better.

After successful spells as the manager at Spanish giants Barcelona and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in the summer of 2016.

The Spaniard has since won two Premier League titles with the Citizens and is on course to add a third to his trophy cabinet in the current campaign.

Having had high profile stints in both Germany and Spain prior to coming to England, Guardiola has revealed the biggest difference he sees at his current job is the way his club and rest of the football fraternity in England approach a bad performance.

Guardiola revealed that at the Etihad Stadium, even after a poor performance, the main focus will be how to correct their mistakes in the next outing and what the team need to improve,am unlike at the previous clubs, where he would have been met with criticism in a similar scenario.

Asked whether the immense pressure at Barcelona and Bayern Munich is the main difference from Manchester City, Guardiola told BT Sport: “Especially in our county we are judged for the results and here as well, but they do not tell you, you win you are good, you lose you are bad.

“They tell you, okay you did not win, what do you have to do to get better and everyone together takes the right decision.

“And that is why the journalists know that and I think the players know that.

“The manager is weak point in the escalating position [hierarchy] of the team, there is a weak point and when everybody knows I am protected after that I am free to take the right decisions, I [can] think for the team for the club.”

Guardiola’s men will have an opportunity to extend their 14-point cushion at the top of the league table on Sunday when they welcome second placed Manchester United in the Manchester derby.