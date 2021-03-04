Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has insisted the Reds do not look like being able to keep clean sheets after they slipped to a fifth loss in a row at Anfield, losing to Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s men conceded in the 42nd minute in the Premier League game at Anfield when Mason Mount struck for the visitors.

Liverpool worked to get back into the game, but struggled to create anything of note and only registered their first shot on target in the 85th minute.

Reds legend Whelan thinks that Liverpool do not look like they are able to keep clean sheets and are missing having Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield.

He said post match on LFC TV: “We don’t look like keeping clean sheets.

“Early on [against Chelsea] we looked OK, but then they break and you think ‘oh my God they could score here’.

“Mount started picking up positions which caused us problems.

“I think we need other players, we talk about wing backs getting forward too much, but we need other players to defend better.

“With Henderson and Fabinho in there [in midfield] it’s a much better defensive team.

“Is it time now for a little tweak here or there? Stop one full-back going forward too much?”

Liverpool now have limited room for error in their push to finish in the top four and are relying on teams above them dropping points.

The Reds next play host to strugglers Fulham on Sunday before then returning to Champions League duty against RB Leipzig.