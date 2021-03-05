Raphinha has admitted that he has the dream of playing for Brazil on the international stage, but insists that his focus will never shift away from doing well at Leeds United.

The 24-year-old winger has made a big impact since joining Leeds from Rennes last summer and has quickly developed a reputation for being a top talent in the Premier League this season.

His performances for Leeds have led to speculation that he could soon get a call-up to the Brazil squad in the coming months.

The winger has never represented Brazil at any level of football and admitted like any other Brazilian footballers he has always dreamt of wearing the famous yellow strip and representing his national team.

But he stressed that his focus will always remain on doing well for Leeds regardless of whether he gets an opportunity in the Brazilian national squad.

The Leeds winger said on LUTV: “As a Brazilian, like any other Brazilian player, I dream of representing the Selecao, a dream of putting the shirt on and representing my country.

“But if that’s not possible, it won’t change.

“I’ll continue working hard, doing my best, getting the results, both individual awards and working for the team.

“If the chance to play for the Selecao does come along, I would embrace that opportunity and make the most of it.

“But if it doesn’t come, the focus would still be Leeds and the results.

“If it does come about, it would be a dream come true for any Brazilian player.”

Raphinha has scored seven times and has as many assists to his name in all competitions for Leeds this season.