Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes Illan Meslier has shown his great mentality in bouncing back from his mistakes in goal this season.

Meslier played in the business end of last season as Leeds won promotion to the Premier League and he has been the number one for the Whites since the start of the ongoing campaign.

The Frenchman has made a few mistakes this season, but Marcelo Bielsa has continued to support him and back him as the side’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Dorigo stressed that it is important to remember that for a goalkeeper he is still very young and he will only mature further as plays more.

The former White has been impressed with the way he has met the challenges of being a Leeds goalkeeper and believes he has shown good mental fortitude to get back on his feet after making mistakes.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “You are quite right in remembering that he is just 21, which for a goalkeeper is a baby.

“They certainly mature later than an outfield player as it is about decision making and positioning.

“And certainly with the way that we play, the ball at the goalkeeper’s feet is ultra-important and you can’t just stand here and be safe.

“You have got to try to get things going and play like a centre-half at times and then you have to ping it out to left or right-hand side.

“And he has taken it all in his stride.

“Yes, he has made mistakes, every player has but for a goalkeeper to do it, it is very difficult to then respond and play well.

“But he has done that time and time again and pulled off some very good saves as well.

“So £5m? Bit of a bargain that I think.”

Meslier has kept eight clean sheets in 25 league games for Leeds this season.