Fixture: Rangers vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their line-up and substitutes to play host to St Mirren at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers need only four more points to secure the Scottish league title and could claim the crown this weekend if they beat St Mirren and Celtic fail to win their game on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard will be looking for his men to grab all three points to pile the pressure on Celtic and clinch the league title this weekend.

Rangers beat St Mirren 2-0 the last time the two sides met, but the Buddies are the only side to beat the Gers this season, having knocked them out of the Scottish League Cup with a 3-2 win.

Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal today, while at the back Nathan Patterson and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Connor Goldson and Filip Helander slot into central defence.

In midfield, Gerrard plays Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo, while further up the pitch Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi support Alfredo Morelos.

Gerrard has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Scott Arfield and Leon Balogun.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

McGregor, Patterson, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Hagi, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Simpson, Defoe, Itten, Wright, Stewart, Balogun, Arfield