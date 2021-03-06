Jamie Carragher is of the view that if Rangers continue to back Steven Gerrard, it will be worrying news for their arch rivals Celtic as the Gers boss always lives for trophies.

Gerrard took over the reins at Ibrox in the summer of 2018, and though he ended his first two terms as a top flight manager trophy-less, he is edging closer to lifting his maiden Scottish Premiership title as Gers boss this season.

Rangers currently boast an 18-point lead in the Scottish Premiership over second placed Celtic, with the Light Blues also coming out on top both times they have faced the Hoops so far this season.

Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate Carragher believes that if Rangers continue to back Gerrard, he will bring more silverware to Ibrox as he is not someone to rest on his laurels.

Carragher stressed that it would be bad news for Celtic as Gerrard will ensure his team dominate Scottish football for several years, potentially putting together a team that are capable of grabbing headlines in the Champions League.

“When you have that level of trust, loyalty and adulation [from the Gers faithful], it is not easily sacrificed for a club in the bottom half of the Premier League, where the ambition of mid-table safety would not put the same fire in his belly”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“A character like Gerrard will always live for trophies, and to feel he is somewhere where his highest ambitions are matched and can be realistically satisfied.

“That’s good news for Rangers if they keep backing their man, and worrying for Celtic.

“Gerrard is not the kind of character to rest on his laurels after this title.

“He will want to dominate Scottish football for several years and build a side capable of making headlines in the Champions League, which for obvious reasons is one of his biggest loves.”

In addition to their undefeated record in the domestic league, Rangers are unbeaten in the Europa League and are gearing up for a round of 16 tie against Slavia Prague next Thursday after they take care of business against St Mirren.