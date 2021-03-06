Leeds United Under-23 boss Mark Jackson has hailed his side for improving defensively and starting to record the clean sheets he has been looking for.

Following a disappointing 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Monday, the young Whites got back to winning ways on Friday to keep their hold over the Premier League 2 Division Two intact.

What impressed Jackson most was not the two goals scored by a senior player in the shape of Rodrigo, but the fact that his side were able to keep a clean sheet in that process.

Jackson is clear that hitting the back of the net has never been an issue which has troubled his Under-23 side, with the emphasis for him being on keeping goals out at the other end.

He feels his side could have beaten Wolves by more than 2-0 and is delighted with the overall display.

“We have always said that [that we can make improvements defensively]”, Jackson told LUTV.

“We said that after Christmas. We said that we are going to have to start getting more clean sheets. And that’s what we are getting.

“We know that we are a team that can score goals.

“I think last week was the only time we did not score since the start of the season.

“So we know that we have got goals within our team.

“We know that we have got strong players now and a team way of working where we can keep clean sheets as well.

“So, that was a pleasing aspect and even in the second half I thought that we continued to create chances, maybe could have had more goals.

“But their goalkeeper made some good saves.

“But we are really pleased with the performance and the 2-0 result.”

The young Whites, enjoying a 13-point lead at the top, will take on Newcastle United next on 15th March.