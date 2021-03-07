Richard Keys believes there is a deep unhappiness in the Liverpool squad which is also being driven by jealously at the club’s top earners.

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions have collapsed and lost again on Sunday, going down 1-0 at home to third bottom of the league Fulham.

Klopp has so far been unable to inspire his men to better performances and Liverpool’s form in the Premier League taken over the last six games is the second worst in the division.

They have dropped 26 points over the last 12 league games and former Sky Sports anchor Keys feels there is a deep unhappiness within the squad at Anfield.

He also believes there is jealously over the club’s not earners doing enough, while pointing to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as players who have failed to perform.

“There is a deep unhappiness in the squad”, he said on beIN Sports.

“I think the speculation surrounding [Mohamed] Salah is a factor.

“I think there is a jealously amongst the top earners who perhaps aren’t pulling their weight at the moment.

“The two full-backs, I’ve said for some time, have just not played this season and, I said a month ago, something smells about Anfield right now.”

Liverpool have lost their last six games at Anfield, conceding ten goals and hitting the back of the net just once.

The Reds are due to travel to face Wolves in the Premier League after taking on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.