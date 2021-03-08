Ex-Everton Under-23s striker Fraser Hornby has admitted it is a shame he could not break through to the first-team at Goodison Park, but expressed his strong belief his Toffees spell will stand him in good stead going forward in his career.

Hornby, who joined Everton’s academy at 14 years of age, parted ways with the Merseyside giants last summer, leaving for Ligue 1 outfit Reims.

The 21-year-old spent six years on the books at Everton and the 2019/20 season on loan at Belgian top flight outfit Kortrijk as he was struggling for game time at Goodison Park.

Hornby admitted it is a shame that he was unable to make the leap into the senior squad, but stressed if Everton are not producing top quality players for themselves, their academy is churning out talents that go on and have great careers, a path he is keen on following.

The striker believes his spell at Everton will stand him in good stead going forward in his career, and revealed everyone at Goodison Park was like family and were good with him.

“I went to Everton as a 14-year-old from Northampton”, Hornby told The Athletic.

“It was a big step, moving schools and moving from home at that age but I felt like it would be good for me in the long run to get better coaching in a bigger environment.

“I was there for six years.

“They were really good with me.

“It’s a great family club and it put me in good stead.

“It’s a shame I didn’t stay longer and get into the first team but if they’re not producing first-team players of their own they’re producing players that go on to have good careers and they put me in a strong position to do that.”

Hornby is currently plying his trade in Scotland with Scottish Premiership giants Aberdeen on loan until the end of the current campaign.