Noel Whelan believes there will be an exodus of players from Leeds United over the summer transfer window as the club reshape their squad.

Despite losing 2-0 at West Ham United on Monday night, Leeds are still on course to survive in the Premier League this season and secure another campaign of top flight football.

The Yorkshire giants dipped into the transfer market last summer to bolster their options, but questions have been asked about their strength in depth and defensive abilities over the course of the campaign.

Whelan thinks Leeds will continue their rebuilding process over the summer and expects to see an exodus of players, with stars including Pablo Hernandez, Ezgjan Alioski and Tyler Roberts potential leavers.

“There’s going to be an exodus of players, absolutely”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think there’s going to be about four or five that leave.

“You’re looking at Hernandez, he’s not getting a look in, you’re looking at Alioski, I don’t think he’s going to sign a contract.

“Tyler Roberts, that’s a question mark, this is an opportunity for him to show what he can do in the Premier League and whether he can make it and be a difference in that position.

“I think there are a few players that will be looked at and definitely three to four will be leaving.”

Leeds tried to bring in a midfielder during the last summer transfer window, but saw a deal to sign Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich collapse due to the player’s medical results.

The jury is out on the size of transfer kitty the Whites will have to work with this summer.