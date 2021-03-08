Premier League legend Paul Scholes believes Gareth Bale is hitting form at the right time for Tottenham Hotspur and has stressed that Spurs’ top-four hopes could hinge on them keeping the Welshman fit until the end of the season.

Bale scored a brace in Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at home on Sunday and helped the north London club to move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

The 31-year-old winger has played a major role in getting Spurs back to form with three wins on the trot in the league and he has scored four goals during that run.

Scholes believes Bale’s good form has come at the right time for Spurs and stressed that there were never any doubts about his qualities as long as he managed to build his fitness this season.

He insisted for Tottenham to sneak into the top four this season they will have to make sure that the Welshman remains fit until the end of the campaign.

Scholes said on Premier League TV after Spurs beat Crystal Palace: “Bale is coming into form just at the right time I think.

“He is building his fitness up and as we said before the game, he needs to do that.

“We all know the qualities he has got and he has done at a big club like Madrid.

“Keeping him fit is vital now until the end of the season to see if they can get into that top four.”

Bale has scored ten times in 22 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season.