Former Premier League star Craig Burley has insisted that Liverpool will not win the Champions League with their current set of defenders.

Liverpool secured their passage to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a comfortable 4-0 aggregate win against RB Leipzig.

They won the first leg 2-0 and beat RB Leipzig by the same scoreline in the return leg on Wednesday night.

Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak played as the centre-back pairing and despite the impressive result, Burley believes with that defence the Reds cannot win the Champions League.

He believes they got away with it against RB Leipzig, but the top sides in the Champions League will take advantage of the inexperience of Liverpool’s centre-back pairing in the latter stages of the competition.

The former Chelsea midfielder said on ESPN FC: “Liverpool are not going to win the Champions League with that centre-half pairing, it is just not going to happen.

“That was two of their best performances against Leipzig, but you are not going to get that leeway if you play City, PSG, Bayern Munich and one or two others.

“They will target those inexperienced centre-halves and that was more down to Leipzig than Liverpool.

“It is very unlikely that you are going to win it or come close to winning that competition with that back four.”

Liverpool have lost their last six league games at Anfield and they will be on the road on Monday night when they will take on Wolves at Molineux.