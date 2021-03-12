Former Premier League star Ray Parlour has insisted that Manchester United are unlikely to win much if they carry a player of Anthony Martial’s inconsistency.

Martial has struggled for form this season and was taken off at half time in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan on Thursday night.

The Frenchman has scored just four times in the Premier League this season, with two of those goals coming in the 9-0 win over Southampton last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that he wants to see more from the forward as well and Parlour feels that the 25-year-old often looks listless and disinterested on the pitch at times.

He indicated that he does not see enough hunger from Martial whenever he plays and his inconsistent form is a worry for Manchester United as they cannot continue to play a forward who is so up and down if they want to win trophies.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “Sometimes he looks disinterested with football in general.

“When he comes on to the pitch he should be raring to go, try and make an impact when you are coming off the bench.

“I don’t know if he is sort of a player when left out his confidence levels go really down, I don’t know as I don’t see him on a day to day basis.

“It hasn’t worked for him as a striker for Manchester United.

“Consistency is so important in football, if you are going to be at the top of your game you have got to make sure that you are consistent week-in-week-out.

“He doesn’t do that for me, he can have a nine out of ten and suddenly two four out of tens.

“You are not going to win anything with a player like that in your team.”

With Manchester United claimed to be in the market for a number 9, Martial’s future could come under the scanner soon.