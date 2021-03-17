Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool put in enquiries for Sporting Lisbon’s teenage left-back Nuno Mendes in January, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

A product of the Sporting Lisbon academy, the teenage defender is enjoying a fine season at the club this season and has started each of their 19 league games in the ongoing Portuguese campaign.

His performances at Sporting Lisbon have piqued the interest of several clubs and some of the big names of European football have been keeping tabs on him.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League as well and several clubs have already put in enquiries for him.

It has been claimed that Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City made enquiries for Mendes in January.

While a move never materialised, the three Premier League clubs appear to have Mendes firmly on their radar as a potential addition.

Manchester City are expected to be in the market for a left-back in the summer and Liverpool could also make a move as Kostas Tsimikas is yet to impress.

Manchester United may be unlikely to sign a new left-back at the end of the season, but Mendes is on their radar.

He has a contract until 2025 with Sporting Lisbon and it contains a buy-out clause of €70m.