Former Brighton star Warren Aspinall is confident that the Seagulls will win their forthcoming game against Everton and has urged Graham Potter and co to go into the game with belief.

Having failed to win their last two Premier League matches against Burnley and Crystal Palace, respectively, Everton will be looking to return to winning ways when they visit Brighton next Monday.

However, the Seagulls will be hopeful of extending the Toffees’ winless run to three games, having beaten Newcastle 3-0 in their last home game.

Looking ahead to the game, former Brighton star Aspinall has explained that the Seagulls should take confidence from their recent performances, which he feels have been brilliant despite mixed results.

Aspinall, who also plied his trade for Everton, is positive of Brighton’s chances of beating the Toffees and is confident that Potter’s side will emerge victorious on Monday.

“We have to go into this game full of confidence“, Aspinall said on BBC Radio Sussex.

“The last four Premier League games, there were 2-1 losses against the second and third in the league, Man United and Leicester, a great win away at Southampton and a great win against Newcastle.

“We have to be full of confidence.

“We have to go into this game thinking we can beat them – and I think we can beat them.

“And I think we will beat them.

“I think we are playing some great football.

“Performances have been brilliant, we are just not getting the results.

“Sometimes you need the rub of the green.”

Everton currently sit eighth in the Premier League table but are still only five points behind fourth-placed West Ham and also have a game in hand.

However, dropping more points against Brighton would hand a severe blow to their hopes of securing a European spot.