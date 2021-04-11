Mesut Ozil has sent a message of support to Cenk Tosun after the Everton loan star suffered a serious knee injury while in action for Besiktas.

The striker turned out for Besiktas on Sunday in their Turkish Super Lig meeting with Erzurum and was stretchered off in the 74th minute after a serious knee injury.

Tosun was taken to hospital and his season is now over; it remains to be seen how long he will be out of action for.

Former Arsenal star Ozil, who plays for Besiktas’ rivals Fenerbahce, took to Twitter to send a message of support to Tosun.

“Get well soon bro Cenk Tosun”, Ozil said.

“I hope you will return to the pitch stronger as soon as possible.”

Tosun is likely to head back to parent club Everton for further assessment as the Toffees look to establish how long he will be sidelined for.

The striker clocked just three appearances in the Super Lig for Besiktas this season, hitting the back of the net three times, while he also turned out in the Turkish Cup.

Besiktas beat Erzurum 4-2.