Alex Rae has shrugged off suggestions that Rangers are benefiting from the lack of fans at Ibrox as he feels that given their displays this season the supporters would have driven Steven Gerrard’s men on to greater heights.

Just like all of their fellow clubs, the Gers have had to do without the support of their fans in the stands this season owing to the changed football landscape.

Despite Ibrox not being filled to the rafters, Rangers have given much for their fans to cheer about, including a 55th Scottish Premiership title on the back of an undefeated record in the league.

Rangers legend Rae has rubbished suggestions that an empty Ibrox has helped the Gers this season and that they have had to face relatively less pressure on the field resulting in better performances.

The ex-Ger stressed that Rangers faithful cheering on their team would only spur the Scottish champions to give that much more on the pitch rather than adding more pressure on them.

“I have heard this thrown at this Rangers team over the course of this year, Oh aye, how would they react? See if you’ve won 17 games on the bounce at Ibrox”, Rae said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“If you have won 17 games on the bounce at Ibrox, what is this pressure comes from the crowd because you are winning week after week, they have confidence, the crowd is buzzing, they are new champions, can you imagine what would it have been at Ibrox [on Sunday against Hibernian in a 2-1 win] had you got 50,000.

“Oh unbelievable, everyone cannot get back to the ground quick enough.

“So I do not quite subscribe to, maybe in the earlier games where you are thinking this is a free rein, I am quite enjoying this, but can you imagine when you are on a roll at Rangers.”

Rangers are set to lock horns with arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup at the weekend at Ibrox, with the game on Sunday.