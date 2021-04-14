Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has steeled his side for their upcoming Premier League game against Leeds United, warning of the Whites’ high work rate, as the Reds switch focus back to domestic matters.

Klopp’s men were in Champions League action on Wednesday night, but could not overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit against Real Madrid as they played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield to slip out of the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Liverpool now need to focus on the Premier League in a bid to make sure they are back in the Champions League next season and they travel to Leeds on Monday night badly needing to take all three points.

Klopp understands the tough nature of the challenge when it comes to facing Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds and admits his men will need to work their socks off if they want to take something away from Elland Road.

“We can now concentrate unfortunately on the Premier League”, Klopp said post match on BT Sport.

“Monday night Leeds is the next challenge.

“Leading all the physical stats in the league.

“We have to run, to work our socks off to get anything there.

“That is what we will try to do.”

Leeds stunned Premier League leaders Manchester City at the weekend by visiting the Etihad Stadium and running out 2-1 winners despite playing for 45 minutes with ten men.