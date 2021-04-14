Fixture: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Spanish giants Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp saw his side turn in a poor performance in the first leg of the quarter-final tie in Spain and slip to a 3-1 defeat which means they have serious work to do this evening.

Liverpool did score a morale-boosting win over Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend and Klopp will hope to see his side carry the momentum into tonight’s game.

The last meeting at Anfield between the two sides happened in 2014 and Real Madrid eased to a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

For tonight’s game Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at full-back he picks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. The centre-backs selected are Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak.

In midfield Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner start, while up top Klopp picks Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp has a host of options on the bench if needed at any point during the 90 minutes and possible extra time, including Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Real Madrid

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, H Davies, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, B Davies, R Williams, Cain, Clarkson