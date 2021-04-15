Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has dismissed claims from Argentina that he is set to sign a two-year contract at Elland Road.

Bielsa has been keen to commit his future to Leeds only in year-long chunks as he then takes stock of the situation at the end of each season.

He has led the Yorkshire giants to comfortable survival in their first season back in the top flight in 16 years and it was claimed in his native Argentina that he is set to now pen a two-year contract.

Bielsa however has dismissed the suggestion and insists that if there is anything to say regarding a new contract at Leeds then he will be the one to say it.

He told a press conference: “This information is not real. I ignore the origin.

“These things only either the club or I can say as we possess the information.

“If any information is to give I will give it.”

All eyes will be on whether Bielsa does agree to continue his association with Leeds in the summer as the Whites look to ensure he remains at the Elland Road helm heading into next season.

The absence of fans means that Bielsa has yet to manage in the Premier League in front of a packed Elland Road.