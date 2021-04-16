Fixture: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for tonight’s crunch Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men played out a drab 0-0 draw away at Brighton in their last outing and the pressure is on for Everton to start winning if they are to qualify for Europe.

The Toffees, who have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bernard, Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina all out of action, are eighth in the league table and one point behind seventh placed Tottenham, with a game in hand.

Taking all three points this evening would move Ancelotti’s men on to 51 points, one point off sixth placed Liverpool and three off fifth placed Chelsea.

For tonight’s game Ancelotti selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while in defence he opts for Mason Holgate and Lucas Digne as full-backs, with Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane in the centre.

In midfield, Ancelotti looks towards Allan and Tom Davies to dominate, while Gylfi Sigurdsson also plays. Alex Iwobi and James Rodriguez will look to support Richarlison.

The experienced Italian tactician has options on his bench, including Joshua King and Seamus Coleman.

Everton Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pickford, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Allan, Davies, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Rodriguez, Richarlison

Substitutes: Virginia, Olsen, King, Nkounkou, Coleman, Broadhead, John, Price, Welch