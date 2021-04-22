Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany entrusted Citizens star Lukas Nmecha with a secret regarding his appointment as the permanent boss of Anderlecht before urging the striker to join the Belgian club on loan.

The 22-year-old joined Belgian club Anderlecht on a season-long loan from Manchester City last summer, linking up with former Citizens skipper Kompany.

Anderlecht announced the signing of Nmecha three days after Kompany, who joined the club as player-manager in 2019, was confirmed as their head coach last August.

Having spent over a decade at Manchester City, Kompany played a key role in bringing Nmecha to Anderlecht, urging the centre-forward to move to Belgium on loan.

Kompany also expressed his confidence and trust in Nmecha by exclusively revealing to the German that he was set to become the Purple and Whites boss a week before he was officially announced.

“Next week onwards I will be the manager of Anderlecht, full-time“, Kompany could be heard telling Nmecha over the phone on Mauve, a documentary on the behind-the-scenes functioning of Anderlecht.

“No, I’m not playing anymore.

“The reason I’m telling you is because, obviously, we’ve got a relationship, I know you for a long time.

“I wanted you to know that you are obviously arriving into a safe place and I know you’d keep it just to yourself.

“So, we’ve not had all the agreements yet with your agents and you’re losing time as well.

“If you could, from your side, just sort things out because you’re 22 now, come on.“

The former Manchester City defender also joked that Nmecha cost Anderlecht a match by not pushing for a move to Belgium.

“You’ve cost me a game already, you’re not there“, Kompany said.

Kompany went on to stress that Anderlecht would get the loan deal for Nmecha over the line.

“We’ll make it happen“, the Belgian added.

Nmecha has scored 14 goals and provided three assists for Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League so far this season.