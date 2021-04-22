Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has insisted that he does not believe that there is team in the Premier League who can match his side’s fitness levels, apart from a Liverpool not involved in European competition.

Fitness has been one of the hallmarks of Leeds’ sides since Marcelo Bielsa took charge of the club in the Championship in 2018.

They rarely get outrun by any team in the Premier League and the physicality they show in the latter stages of the game has earned them widespread praise from the football world.

Bamford admitted that the fitness levels of his side make them stand out amongst other teams in the Premier League.

He conceded that Liverpool might be able to match them as they are hugely fit and press under Jurgen Klopp, but feels the fact the Reds play more games means they will not be able to give as much as Leeds do.

The Leeds striker feels that for teams who play a similar amount of games as Leeds, none of them can match his side’s fitness levels on the pitch.

Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I don’t think there are many teams that are as fit as [us].

“I mean you could possibly say Liverpool would be one of the teams who have our levels of fitness.

“But the fact that they are playing so many games as well, it is going to take a toll on them.

“Out of the teams that are playing just the same amount of games as us, I don’t think there is anyone who is close to our fitness levels.”

Leeds will look to finish the season strongly and try to achieve a top ten finish in the Premier League.