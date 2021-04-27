Edouard Mendy has insisted that the validation of his performances for Chelsea will only come once the club win trophies.

Mendy will take his place in front of the goal when Chelsea take on Real Madrid in Spain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie tonight.

The Senegalese is alongside Manchester City’s Ederson and Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois in making the Champions League semi-finals this season.

But Mendy feels he cannot be compared with the other two goalkeepers yet despite him playing for a big club such as Chelsea.

He insisted that Ederson and Courtois have already won big trophies in their club career and stressed that while he is doing well at Chelsea, it can only be validated once he wins accolades for the Blues.

When asked about comparisons with Ederson and Courtois, Mendy told French sports daily L’Equipe: “When you are in a big team, the goalkeeper must perform and the idea was to take a step forward and continued my development.

“But the validation will only arrive with trophies.

“These goalkeepers already have a well-rounded record. I arrived and I am performing at Chelsea, yes.

“But it will be necessary to translate them into victories.”

Other than the Champions League, Mendy has another chance to win a trophy this season as Chelsea have also reached the final of the FA Cup.