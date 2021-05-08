Noel Whelan feels that Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier was given a torrid time by Leeds United winger Jack Harrison at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham were looking to secure all three points in Yorkshire to boost their top four hopes, but came up short as they were steamrollered by Marcelo Bielsa’s men and suffered a 3-1 loss.

Leeds went in front in the 13th minute through Stuart Dallas, but Spurs drew level 12 minutes later when Heung-Min Son struck.

The hosts went in ahead at the break however after Patrick Bamford got on the end of a cross from Ezgjan Alioski to make it 2-1 to Leeds in the 42nd minute.

Rodrigo then killed off any hopes of a Tottenham comeback by making it 3-1 six minutes from time.

Harrison completed the full 90 minutes in the Premier League encounter and Whelan feels that he gave Aurier an afternoon to forget.

The former Leeds man thinks that Harrison has troubled many international full-backs this season and is adding consistency that was lacking previously.

“He’s had an excellent season and when he’s actually at it he can twist players inside out, like he did Aurier today”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“He had an absolute torrid [time] up against him.

“We’ve seen him doing it against many international full-backs this season.

“When he is not in the game as much as others we all think he’s had a bad game, but his work rate is excellent, he’s always doubling up and back helping out defensively.

“When he’s in that sort of mood there’s not many players that can actually stop him.

“Now we’re seeing that consistency in an end product or a goal, but his overall game, he’s an absolute benefit to the rest of the team around him.”

Harrison is on loan from Manchester City, but Leeds are expected to turn his move into a permanent switch this coming summer.