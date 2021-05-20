Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been called up to the France squad for the European Under-21 Championship taking place this summer.

Meslier first arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2019, from Ligue 2 club Lorient and made ten appearances in the Championship to help his side get promoted.

Having impressed boss Marcelo Bielsa enough, Meslier was signed permanently by the Whites in the summer of 2020.

He has so far made 35 appearances for the Whites this season and has kept eleven clean sheets to help his side confirm a top half finish.

The goalkeeper has played for the French Under-20s, Under-19s and Under-18s and took part in the Under-20 World Cup in 2019.

While he has never stepped foot on the pitch for the French Under-21s, he was named in the squad for the group stage of the European Under-21 Championship that happened earlier this year.

He has been called up again to the squad for the knockout phase of the competition that starts from the 31st of May.

The French Under-21s take on the Dutch team in the quarter-finals on the opening day of the knockout phase and Meslier will be hoping he gets to make an appearance and help his team this time around.