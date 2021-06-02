Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur may have suffered a blow in their interest in Jonas Hofmann as he has been learning Spanish, amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

Having scored eight goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions, Hofmann enjoyed a productive 2020/21 campaign with Borussia Monchengladbach and is now eyeing a lucrative exit.

The 28-year-old’s fine form for the Bundesliga outfit has seen him make his way on to the transfer wish list of Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham.

Apart from the English duo, newly-crowned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the Borussia Monchengladbach star.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild, the former Borussia Dortmund man has been learning Spanish, sparking further talk of a move to Atletico Madrid.

Hofmann is said to be open to a move abroad this summer and the player’s interest in learning Spanish could suggest that he is open to the idea of plying his trade in LaLiga, potentially at the expense of other options.

With Atletico Madrid potentially being an attractive option, Chelsea and Tottenham may have to act quickly if they are to acquire the services of the winger.

It is said that Borussia Monchengladbach will allow the Germany international to leave the club for a sum of €15m.