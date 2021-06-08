Everton director of football Marcel Brands is a big admirer of Brighton manager Graham Potter and rates him highly, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees have been on the lookout for a new manager since Carlo Ancelotti’s shock decision to return to Real Madrid as their new coach last week.

Everton have been pressed into action to bring in a manager and an initial list of 40 names has been significantly whittled down to a few top contenders.

But it has been claimed that no one is a clear frontrunner and Everton are still deciding on what kind of manager they want to bring in.

Brands is a fan of the work Potter has carried out at Brighton since taking charge in 2019 and rates him highly.

The 46-year-old is considered a modern coach who could come in and play an exciting brand of football at Everton.

While Farhad Moshiri still wields the power, Brands is expected to have a big say on who will eventually become the next Everton manager.

The boardroom are still divided over whom to bring in with some in the favour of bringing Roberto Martinez back after the European Championship.

Rafael Benitez is interested in the job as well but his history with Liverpool is expected to be a major problem.