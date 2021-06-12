AC Milan are likely to wait until late in the transfer window in order to get their hands on Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer.

The Italian giants are looking to bolster their squad over the course of the transfer window as they try to improve on a second place finish in Serie A.

The Moroccan’s future at Chelsea has come under the scanner with several clubs believed to be exploring the possibility of signing him.

Chelsea are believed to be open to letting him depart, but it is likely to take a big offer for the Blues to sanction the sale this summer.

AC Milan are keen on signing Ziyech, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they are prepared to wait until later in the transfer window to make their move.

The Rossoneri have conducted their initial surveys on Ziyech and are interested in taking him to Italy.

But for the moment, they are not prepared to fork out the kind of figures Chelsea are likely to demand as a transfer fee.

AC Milan want to wait and watch until the end of August for Ziyech, when they expect his price to fall.

It remains to be seen whether such a strategy will pay off for the Rossoneri.