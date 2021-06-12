Tottenham Hotspur have revived their interest in Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez, who is also on the radar of Fiorentina and Brighton this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Argentine forward’s future at Stuttgart is under the scanner with several clubs showing interest in snapping him up in the current transfer window.

Brighton have made moves to take him to the Premier League and he has been attracting serious interest from Serie A giants Fiorentina as well.

La Viola are in advanced negotiations to sign him and are keen to get the deal over the line before the start of Copa America.

But according to Italian outlet Grand Hotel Calcio Mercato, Tottenham have pushed their way into proceedings for Gonzalez as well.

Spurs wanted him when Jose Mourinho was manager and there were talks before the north London club looked for other alternatives.

Tottenham rekindled their interest in the Argentine and incoming general manager Fabio Paratici has initiated contact for Gonzalez.

But Fiorentina and Brighton have an advantage over Tottenham in the chase for the forward as Spurs have made a late entry into the saga.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham manage to overcome the disadvantage and sign Gonzalez this summer.