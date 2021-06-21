Serie A giants Napoli are monitoring Ben Davies’ situation at Tottenham Hotspur as they look to bolster the left-back position, it has been claimed in Italy.

Napoli, under new coach Luciano Spalletti, have cranked up their efforts in the ongoing transfer window with left-back being a priority position for the club.

Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri is Gli Azzurri’s top target, but they have identified another Premier League player as an alternative.

According to Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli’s Radio Goal, Napoli are currently keeping tabs on full-back Davies’ situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Napoli scouts have been keeping a close eye on Davies’ performances and have been impressed with what they have seen, filing positive reports.

The Serie A side also share an excellent relationship with new Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici and are optimistic they could work a deal out if they decide to launch a swoop for the Welshman.

Davies only made 14 top flight starts for Tottenham in the season gone by, with injury ending his campaign in club colours early.

The 28-year-old is currently representing his country Wales in the European Championship and it remains to be seen whether he receives an offer from Napoli this summer.