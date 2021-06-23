Blackpool new boy Oliver Casey has insisted that Marcelo Bielsa made him a better player despite him leaving Leeds United this summer, stressing that working with the Argentine close up is massive for development.

The 20-year-old defender has left Leeds to join Blackpool to kick on with his career as he eyes regular senior game time.

Casey made just three senior appearances for Leeds, but he was a regular in the training group and extensively worked under the tutelage of Bielsa.

The defender conceded that working under Bielsa is challenging for any player and it took some time for him to adapt to the Leeds manager’s methods.

But he is grateful towards the Argentine and stressed that he is a better player now because of the work Bielsa carried out on him.

“It was a bit crazy at times, but it definitely made me a better player and a better person as well if I’m being honest”, he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It takes a lot of getting used to at the start, but once you get used to it, it helps you massively.

“I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for me and what a better player he’s made me.

“I know a lot of people talk about him, but when you’re actually working with him you can honestly see – from when I started with him to when I finished – the difference is massive.”

Casey will look to use the tips from Bielsa at Blackpool as he moves to the next stage of his career.

Blackpool won promotion to the Championship last season and Casey will now test himself in the second tier of English football.