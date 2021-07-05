Bayern Munich starlet Joshua Zirkzee is keen on continuing his career in Germany, amidst interest from Everton, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Toffees were keen to snap up Zirkzee in the last transfer window, but he ultimately joined Italian side Parma on a six-month loan spell.

Zirkzee struggled to make an impact at Parma and has returned to the Allianz Arena, where he is not expected to be part of new boss Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for the club.

The Dutch forward is again linked with leaving the Bavarians this summer and Everton are claimed to have rekindled their interest in him.

However, in a blow to Everton’s hopes, according to Sky Deutschland, Zirkzee’s entourage are locked in talks with several Bundesliga clubs at the moment as he is keen on remaining in Germany.

The 20-year-old is actively pursuing a way out of Bayern Munich this summer but his priority is moving to another German club, despite interest from the Premier League.

Bayern Munich’s hierarchy are yet to rule out the possibility of Zirkzee remaining at the club where he is contracted until the summer of 2023.

While Everton are keeping tabs on Zirkzee, they might have to deal with the departure of one of their own strikers as Premier League rivals Arsenal have an eye on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.