Serie A side Fiorentina are keen on a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela, it has been claimed in Italy.

Lamela’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is under the scanner with him having entered the final 12 months of his current deal at the club.

Spurs are suggested to be open to listening to offers for Lamela as they would rather sell him in the ongoing transfer window than let him leave for free next summer.

The Argentine arrived at Spurs in the summer of 2019 from Italian giants Roma and he still has admirers in Serie A.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Italian top flight side Fiorentina are keen on a move for Lamela this summer.

La Viola are hoping Lamela’s contractual situation will play in their favour in getting a deal over the line for him should they choose to swoop.

Lamela only played a bit part role under former boss Jose Mourinho for Tottenham last term and has returned to Hotspur Way to kick off pre-season training.

It remains to be seen whether the Argentine will draw the curtain on his eight-years stint at Spurs this summer if Fiorentina hand him an opportunity to return to Italy.