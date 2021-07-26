Jamie O’Hara has stressed that Manchester City need to rope in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, but is of the view that they do not need a new creative player in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Manchester City are yet to bolster their squad with transfers so far in the ongoing transfer window but are being heavily linked with mammoth deals for two players from their Premier League rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s side are keen to snap up Kane from Spurs, with a £160m fee mooted, while they are also eyeing a move for Lions skipper Grealish, with a fee as high as £90m floated.

Ex-Spurs star O’ Hara is of the view that the Citizens do not necessarily need to add Grealish to their ranks this summer as they already have plenty of creative options in the likes of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.

However, O’Hara stressed Manchester City need to rope in Kane as they lack a number 9 of his level.

While discussing Kane and Grealish being linked with moves to Manchester City, O’Hara told talkSPORT: “They do not necessarily need both.

“No, I do not think they need Jack Grealish, even though he would definitely improve the team, I do not think they [need him].

“They have got Foden, they have got [Raheem] Sterling, they have got Mahrez, De Bruyne can play there, so they have got the players, so, I would not say that they hugely need Grealish.

“They need Harry Kane; they have to sign a number 9.

“You cannot play with Kevin De Bruyne up front because I think it takes away so much away from his game.

“So, Harry Kane is the one that they need.”

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions succeed in their efforts to land Kane and Grealish in the coming weeks as they gear up to defend their title and eye the Champions League trophy.