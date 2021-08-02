Chelsea’s buy-back clause for Tino Livramento, who has joined Southampton, is set at close to the £40m mark, according to the Sun.

Southampton have won the race to sign the highly rated full-back, beating off competition for his signature, paying a £5m fee, and he has put pen to paper to a five-year deal at St Mary’s.

Chelsea are keen to make sure they can take Livramento back to Stamford Bridge in the future and have inserted a buy-back clause into the deal.

That grin 😁 Leave your welcome messages for Tino, #SaintsFC fans 👇 pic.twitter.com/Bt6ViQOnsp — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 2, 2021

It had been claimed that the buy-back clause was close to the £25m mark, however it has now emerged that it is closer to £40m.

If Livramento makes huge progress at Southampton and Chelsea opt to trigger the clause to bring him back, the Saints will pocket a mammoth fee.

The 18-year-old will now knuckle down and kick on with his development under Ralph Hasenhuttl on the south coast.

Tipped for a big future, Livramento made the Chelsea bench twice in the final stages of last term, against Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively.

Livramento features primarily as a right-back, but is also able to play on the left hand side of the backline.