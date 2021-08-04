West Ham United are no longer pursuing the signature of Paul Onuachu as the London outfit are unwilling to meet the asking price set for him by KRC Genk, it has been claimed in Belgium.

The Nigerian striker made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian outfit in the 2020/21 season, scoring 35 goals and registering five assists in the process.

Onuachu’s performances from last season had attracted interest from West Ham, who it was claimed were willing to offer €20m to secure the services of the 27-year-old.

However, West Ham have opted against pursuing the attacker after Genk refused to lower their asking price set at €26m, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.

The Hammers are scouring the market with a view to bolstering their options in attack this summer and may attempt to sign a less expensive forward before the close of the summer transfer window.

West Ham are claimed to be interested in the likes of Slavia Prague’s Abdallah Sima, Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite and Spartak Moscow’s Jordan Larsson this summer.

On the other hand, Nigerian striker Onuachu is thought to be on the radar of several clubs across Europe, but is under contract at Genk until the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen if West Ham rethink their stance on signing Onuachu and go in with a bid to Genk.