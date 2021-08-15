Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has admitted he does not understand why the Reds’ title rivals Manchester City have paid £100m to sign Jack Grealish.

Despite the transfer market representing a difficult environment for the vast majority of clubs to operate in at the moment due to financial concerns, Manchester City have just splashed £100m to sign Grealish from Aston Villa.

The club also want to sign Harry Kane and could pay in excess of £120m to secure the services of the England international from Tottenham Hotspur.

McAteer has admitted he has no idea why Liverpool’s title rivals signed Grealish, with question marks over the transfer fee and where Pep Guardiola will play him.

He said on LFC TV following Liverpool’s win at Norwich City: “I don’t get the Grealish signing as a where he plays and I don’t get the price tag.

“I’m perplexed by it.

“I just think they are a team who have got endless pots of cash who can say ‘we want him and we’ll get him’.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently indicated that Manchester City can spend without limit, something he admits he struggles to understand.

Manchester City earned £600m more in commercial income than rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal over a ten-year period to the end of 2020, with the club having a host of sponsorship deals from United Arab Emirates based companies.