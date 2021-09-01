Everton enquired with Southampton about the possibility of a move for Kyle Walker-Peters during the last days of the transfer window, but the Saints did not entertain any kind of deal for the right-back, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Toffees went into the recently concluded summer transfer window having identified right-back as a key position that needed bolstering.

Everton wanted to bring in additional support for first choice right-back Seamus Coleman as they lacked any reliable back-up options, but were unable to bolster that position before the window slammed shut on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside giants saw Rangers knock back multiple bids for right-back Nathan Patterson, while their offer for Ainsley Maitland-Niles was deemed too low by his club Arsenal.

But Patterson and Maitland-Niles were not the only targets Everton had in the last few days of the transfer window as they enquired with Premier League rivals Southampton about the possibility of a move for their right-back Walker-Peters.

However, the Saints did not entertain any kind of deal for the 24-year-old, forcing Everton to turn to alternative options.

Having failed with attempts to bring in a new right-back, Everton boss Rafael Benitez will now have to make do with the players he currently has at his disposal.

The Toffees also have the opportunity to sign from the free agent market should they choose or will have to wait until the winter transfer window to strengthen at right-back.